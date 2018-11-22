Butterball Responds To “Turkey Challenge”

In case your kids call asking how long the turkey needs to spend in the microwave in order to have it ready for Thanksgiving dinner, don’t fret. It’s just a prank.

But is it even possible to nuke the holiday meal centerpiece? Butterball has stepped up to answer that question.

While microwaving a 25-pound turkey is “a little ambitious,” according to the company, halve the weight and it would be “no challenge at all,” adding if anyone needs instructions, “Give us a call … and we’ll walk you through it step-by-step.”

In case you think Butterball is trolling the internet, they confirmed to Fox News that it’s completely safe to microwave a turkey as long as it’s small.

How do you cook the turkey? How long does the entire meal take to put together?