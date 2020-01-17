Buy A Clay Koala ..Help Australia

One little boy has done so much to help his animal friends in Australia and he’s doing it by making one clay koala at a time. Owen Colley, a 6-year-old from Hingham, Massachusetts, was upset to learn about the Austalian bushfires 2-weeks ago, his mom Caitlin Colley said. He asked if any animals had been hurt and his mom said yes. He left the room and drew a picture of a kangaroo, a koala and a dingo in the rain. The picture represented his wish for Australia, a wish for rain and wildfire relief, his mom said. “We asked him if he wanted to help and … together we came up with this. We could make some clay koalas and give them in response to donations from friends and family.” Owen started making little gray koalas out of clay and his parents set up a way for people to donate to Wildlife Rescue South Coast, a wildlife rescue group in New South Wales. The Colley family is sending one of Owen’s koalas to each person who donates $50 or more. So far, he’s made about 55 clay koalas.