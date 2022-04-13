Buy A Llama For Your Mama For Mother’s Day!

A 10-year-old llama from Massachusetts named Hyacinth was given up by her owners because they were no longer able to care for her.

Hyacinth was brought to a local farm where she received an expensive surgery to remove her right eve due to damage by a past trauma.

She is now up for adoption and volunteers at the fame say “In her past home she had goat companions that she enjoyed greatly,” they go on to say, “llamas are highly intelligent and very social, and Hyacinth would do well with a herd of compatible animals.”

Would you ever consider adopting a llama?