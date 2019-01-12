Buy Your Sweetheart a Cheesy Valentine

Forget the traditional boxes of chocolate. Give the one you love something they really want; a heart-shaped block of cheese.
For only $4, head to your local Aldi’s and snag one of the four flavors from the Happy Farms Preferred brand.
The four varieties of cheeses include mature cheddar, one with cinnamon, raisins and apples, one with cranberries, and one with raspberries and white chocolate.
Do you have a go-to when it comes to buying gifts for Valentine’s Day? Do you think the holiday is overrated?

