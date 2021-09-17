‘Buzz Lightyear’ Movie is coming sooner than expected

‘Buzz Lightyear’ movie has been in the works and is coming next year with Chris Evans voicing ‘Buzz’.

A Pixar employee accidentally tweeted on Pixar’s account, which is now deleted, that the trailer will be coming soon for ‘Lightyear’.

The movie is supposedly a prequel to the ‘Toy Story’ franchise and is said to debut the trailer in November as a part of the ‘Encanto’ release.

Pixar’s Pete Docter said, “At first glance, you might think, ‘Well, this is a ‘Toy Story’ film. Well, not so fast. See, back when we created the very first ‘Toy Story’, we designed Buzz Lightyear with the idea that he was a toy based on some really cool character from an epic, blockbuster film. Well, all these years later we decided it’s time to make that film.”

