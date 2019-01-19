BuzzFeed Stands by Story the Special Counsel Calls “Not Accurate”

All day many media outlets have been buzzing about an apparently erroneous and unverified report on the website BuzzFeed that said the President of the United States advised his attorney, felon Michael Cohen, to lie to Congress. Many reporters stated, “If true, this story is huge and would definitely lead to the impeachment and indictment of President Donald Trump for obstruction of justice.”

According to BuzzFeed, “President Donald Trump directed his longtime attorney Michael Cohen to lie to Congress about negotiations to build a Trump Tower in Moscow, according to two federal law enforcement officials involved in an investigation of the matter.”

Late Friday, for the first time, the office of the special counsel released a statement disputing the BuzzFeed report.

UPDATE: The special counsel’s office has taken the rare step of issuing a statement in response to our report on Michael Cohen being directed by Trump to lie to Congress:https://t.co/WA2fZcdK9u pic.twitter.com/PY1r9LxDid — Jason Leopold (@JasonLeopold) January 19, 2019

Responsible reporters have an ethical obligation to publish truthful, verified information.

In the best case scenario, the reporter should have at least three reliable sources who provide corroborating evidence and reveal those sources.

News consumers should be wary of stories that cite “according to our own reporting” and “according to people familiar with the the matter.”

BuzzFeed attributed its story to two unnamed law enforcement sources and say they have corroborating evidence that so far, no other news outlets have been able to verify.