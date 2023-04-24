Bye Bye “Bed, Bath and Beyond”

Bed Bath & Beyond is filing for bankruptcy. The home goods retailer has filed for Chapter Eleven protection. The company listed its estimated assets and liabilities in the range of $1-billion and $10-billion!! The company said its 360 Bed Bath & Beyond and 120 “buy buy BABY” stores and websites will stay open for now while it begins the process of closing its retail locations. Bed Bath & Beyond has been struggling for a while and there’s no restructuring …. it’s over. The coupons will only be good through TOMORROW . . . and then they’ll be useless. But it doesn’t matter, because they’re liquidating everything, so there will be deep discounts and going-out-of-business sales. The store began in 1971 as Bed ‘n Bath. The first store was in New Jersey. It became Bed Bath & Beyond in 1987 . . . and in the late-’90s, it started becoming a mainstream big box store, and that’s when the “Big Blue” coupons started. The store peaked around 2011, when there were more than 1,100 stores. The troubles started in 2019. Naturally, the pandemic didn’t help. Starting Wednesday, everything will be final sale, and won’t be returnable. Also be sure to use your GIFT CARDS. You have 2-weeks . . . they’ll stop accepting them on May 8th. They’ll stop accepting reward points from their loyalty program on May 15th. If you have a registry through Bed Bath & Beyond, they’ll be reaching out to you about transferring it to a competitor’s service.