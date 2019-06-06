Bye bye bye: *NSYNC's Joey Fatone and wife divorcing

Chris Weeks/Getty Images for Tribal Brands

Chris Weeks/Getty Images for Tribal BrandsHe was the first member of *NSYNC to get married, and now he'll be the first member to get divorced: Joey Fatone and his wife have split.

Joey tells US Weekly, “I was, at one point, married, and now I am separated, going through a divorce.”

The entertainer married Kelly Baldwin in September of 2004. The couple has two daughters: Briahna, 18, and Kloey, nine.

The marriage must have been in serious trouble for quite some time; US Weekly reports that even though he's still technically married, Joey's been dating Izabel Araujo since 2014. In 2013, Joey brushed off divorce rumors, saying, "We're still married…we're fine."

Earlier this year, Joey and fellow *NSYNC members Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick and JC Chasez reunited to perform with Ariana Grande at Coachella.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.