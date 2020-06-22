Bye-Bye Eskimo Pie. Hello…Freezie Treat? Polar Pie?

After nearly 100 years, the chocolate covered vanilla ice cream bar is getting a new name.

The company that makes the treat says, “We are committed to being a part of the solution on racial equality, and recognize the term is derogatory.”

Recently other brands such as Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben’s announced they are also changing names because they are considered racially offensive.

The trend comes as demonstrations against racial injustice continue around the world.

What other products or brands might be looking at name changes?