Bye Bye Galactic Starcruiser

Disney World’s Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, a 2-day hotel experience, is closing. It’s final voyage will take place in late September. The experience has earned some of the highest guest satisfaction ratings in the history of Walt Disney World and earned a Thea Award for outstanding achievement in the themed entertainment space. The voyage costs around $1,200 per person per day, with family packages reaching closer to $6,000 for the two-day excursion. That can be a hard number to digest, especially considering a typical Disney vacation for a family of four can cost that much for a week-long trip, depending on hotel and restaurant choices.