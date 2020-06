Good Bye Gator Bait. The long-held chant of the Florida Gators is going away. University of Florida President Kent Fuchs says the school will do away with the cheer during athletic events. “While I know of no evidence of racism associated with our ‘Gator Bait’ cheer at UF sporting events, there is horrific historic racist imagery associated with the phrase,” Fuchs said. “Accordingly, university athletics and the Gator Band will discontinue the use of the cheer.”