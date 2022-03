Oh no…no more paternity tests and no more “you are not the father.” The syndicated daytime show “Maury” is coming to an end. The show has been on the air since 1991 when it was called “The Maury Povich Show.” It became “Maury” in 1998. The 83-year old has been on our TV screens for 30 years, but the show is officially canceled. The series is set to end in September with syndicated shows to continue after that The network NBCUniversal also recently canceled “Judge Jerry” with Jerry Springer.