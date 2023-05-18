Bye Bye Wienermobile

We say it’s a marketing ploy…like IHOB… The Oscar Mayer “Wienermobile” has been around for 87 years, but Oscar Mayer just announced that they’re changing the name . . from the Wienermobile to the Frankmobile. And no, it’s not because people now have a problem with the word “wiener” . . . it’s a marketing thing. The change is meant to promote a new recipe, which they’re rolling out this summer. The new formula for their All Beef Franks will feature a “more balanced flavor profile and iconic beefy taste.” Oscar Mayer last changed its recipe in 2017. The hot dog packaging will be updated as well. But the actual Wienermobile-slash-Frankmobile will not be changed, other than some decals along the side that announce the name change. The Wienermobile is iconic, so it’s hard to believe this will be a permanent change. But a spokesperson is being coy about it . . . they say they’re “trying out [the name] to see if it ‘cuts the mustard’ with its fans.”