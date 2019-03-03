CA Officers Found Not Guilty in Fatal Shooting

Two police officers in Sacramento, California will not face criminal charges for fatally shooting an unarmed black man last year, prosecutors announced on Saturday.

In making the announcement, Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert explained that Officers Terrance Mercadal and Jared Robinet used lethal force lawfully on Stephon Clark. The officers claimed they thought Clark, a vandalism suspect, was armed. However, only investigators only found a cellphone.

Schubert added, “We must recognize that they are often forced to make split-second decisions and we must recognize that they are under tense, uncertain and rapidly evolving circumstances.” She reiterated that the decision “does not diminish in any way the tragedy, the anger and the frustration that we heard since the time of his death. We cannot ignore that there is rage within our community.”

Business owners and state government workers were advised to stay away from downtown through the weekend, in order to avoid potential issues with protests following the decision.

Clark’s family, which includes his two sons, as well as his parents and grandparents, filed a wrongful death lawsuit two months ago that sought more than $20 million from the city and officers Mercadal and Robinet. The suit alleged that the officers used excessive force and turned Clark into a victim of racial profiling.

The official autopsy declared that the officers most likely shot Clark as he approached them, which is consistent with their allegation.

The shooting has prompted pending legislation in California that will allow police to use deadly force only in situations where there is no reasonable alternative, including non-lethal force or other efforts to calm the situation.