CA Utility Could Face Charges for Wildfires

California’s biggest public utility provider could be subject to murder or manslaughter charges if it is found responsible for causing that state’s deadly wildfires last month, according to documents filed by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra.

The documents state that Pacific Gas & Electric Co., or PG&E, could face criminal offenses ranging from minor misdemeanors related to clearing vegetation around power lines all the way up to “homicide offenses like implied-malice murder and involuntary manslaughter.”

PG&E has released a statement that says, “PG&E’s most important responsibility is public and workforce safety. Our focus continues to be on assessing our infrastructure to further enhance safety and helping our customers continue to recover and rebuild.”

In the aftermath of “Camp Fire”, PG&E reported that “an outage” had occurred on a transmission line in the area about 15 minutes before the blaze started. The company also said it found power equipment as well as a downed power pole riddled with bullet holes, and a downed line covered with tree branches.

The cause of the Camp Fire remains under investigation.

PG&E serves 16 million customers across California.