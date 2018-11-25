CA Wildfires Contained; 200+ Still Missing

More than two weeks after they started fighting an inferno, firefighters have fully contained the Camp Fire that has claimed 85 lives in Northern California.

According to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office, 249 people remain missing.

The wildfire, now considered California’s deadliest, had remained 98 percent contained with the help of rain over the weekend, fire officials said.

According to a statement from Cal Fire, the state’s forestry and fire protection agency, “The fire line that remains (non-contained) is located in steep and rugged terrain where it is unsafe for firefighters to access due to the heavy rains.”

With rains subsiding, Cal Fire crews assessed areas where the fire had continued to burn in steep terrain.

The fire began on November 8 in the Sierra Nevada foothills and spread across 240 square miles, destroying the community of Paradise in just one day. Nearly 19,000 buildings, mostly homes, have been reduced to rubble and debris.