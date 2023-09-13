Cabbage Patch Kids, Ninja Turtles, Ken Nominated For Toy Hall Of Fame

In this year of Barbie, Ken may finally be getting the call for the Hall.

The National Toy Hall of Fame has unveiled its 2023 finalists, with Ken leading the way.

Other nominees include Cabbage Patch Kids, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Battleship, Bop It, and Connect 4.

Barbie, unsurprisingly, was part of the very first Toy Hall of Fame class back in 1998.

The inductees will be announced in November.

Which toys would you nominate for the Hall of Fame? What was your favorite toy as a kid?