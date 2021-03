Now you can eat your Cadbury Creme Egg and drink it too!

The candy giant has created a limited edition Creme Egg-flavored stout in partnership with the Goose Island Beer Company.

The beer company has this idea for drinkers who will be indulging in the drink “Golden Goo-Beer-Lee”, they say to “bite the top off a Creme Egg, lick the goo and use chocolate shell as a tiny beer vessel”.

Will you be trying the new Cadbury Creme Egg beer? What’s your favorite beer?