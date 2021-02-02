Cadbury Launches “Bunny” Tryouts!!

Easter will be here soon and that means we can also expect Cadbury Egg commercials!

Cadbury USA is holding tryouts for the “Bunny” role in their commercials, but aren’t necessarily looking for a real bunny.

The company is accepting photo and video submissions of pets wearing bunny ears, hats, and costumes.

The winner will be awarded $5,000 cash and will appear in the new Cadbury clucking bunny ad.

Deadline to enter is March 1.

Would you have your pet in this contest? Do your pets seem OK with wearing costumes?