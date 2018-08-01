President Trump commented, “That’s too bad,” when security officers escorted a local activist out of his rally in Tampa Tuesday night.

Trump added, “Tomorrow the headlines will be massive protests.”

Escorted out was Aida Mackic, the Interfaith and Youth Program Director for Council on American-Islamic Relations – Florida, also known as CAIR Florida.

WATCH: #CAIR-Florida activist escorted out of #Trump rally in Tampa for standing up for children separated from their families at the border TAMPA, Fla. — Security… https://t.co/GmSuVKbfgD — CAIR National (@CAIRNational) August 1, 2018

“I’ve never been treated in a hostile way,” said Mackic. “In such a manner where I’m getting shoved and threatened physically.”

Mackic tells ABC Action News, she was there to speak out against President Trump’s stance on immigration and the recent controversy surrounding families separated at the border.

“I think that standing up for the children that are being detained and against everything that divides this country, I think it’s my right as an American citizen.”

While thousands of people attended Tuesday night’s campaign event, a group of vocal protesters gathered outside, chanting and holding signs opposing the presidential visit.

Within minutes, supporters of the president clashed with protesters.

Tampa Police officers on bicycles and horseback created barriers to separate the two groups.

The post CAIR Florida Activist Escorted out of Trump Tampa Rally appeared first on 850 WFTL.