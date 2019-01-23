California Man Arrested for Threatening Families of Parkland Victims

Just one month before the first anniversary of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 dead in Parkland, a Santa Ana, California man is facing federal charges for allegedly bombarding loved ones of victims killed in the school massacre with threats on social media.

The FBI arrested Brandon Fleury at his home on Friday after authorities tracked down the IP address.

The alleged threatening social media posts were made between December 22nd and January 11th.

Court documents say the messages tagged Instagram accounts used by relatives and friends of students who were killed in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida last year.

The FBI says Fleury admitted to creating the Instagram profiles in an attempt to troll the victims, spark reactions and gain popularity.