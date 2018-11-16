California’s Harris Compares ICE To KKK

California Democrat Senator Kamala Harris is being called out for comparing ICE to the KKK.

During a hearing on Capitol Hill, Harris asked President Trump’s nominee to lead ICE Ronald Vitiello if he understood the perception of the immigration enforcement agency.

She likened the immigration agencies tactics to the Ku Klux Klan’s methods in terrorizing the South.

Vitiello shot back saying the KKK would be labeled as a domestic terrorist group by today’s standards and he sees no parallels with that group and ICE.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel called Harris’ comments “absolutely disgusting.”