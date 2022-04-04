Calling all “Angels” and “Foxy Ladies”: Jimi Hendrix makeup is here

David Redfern/Redferns

A new Jimi Hendrix line of merchandise will have female fans yelling, “You got to be all mine!” Yes, The Limited-Edition Jimi Hendrix Beauty Collection has arrived.

The new line is available at RockandRollBeauty.com and Ulta.com and includes a guitar-shaped “Voodoo Child” eyeshadow palette featuring colors like “Experience,” “Psychedelic” and “Groovy,” as well as “Purple Haze” and “Hey Baby” palettes. You can also buy a “Bold As Love” blush and highligher palette, as well as “Foxy Lady” matte lip duos.

Accessories include “Angel,” “Fire” and “Purple Haze” candles, “Purple Haze” makeup brushes, a “Foxy Lady” mirror and cosmetic bags, nail kits and more.

And if you prefer your makeup with an ’80s metal flair, Twisted Sister and Def Leppard makeup lines are apparently “coming soon.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.