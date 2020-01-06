Calling all future Kings of Pop: Michael Jackson musical holding national auditions

Courtesy MJ: The Musical

Courtesy MJ: The MusicalThink you can sing and dance like Michael Jackson? MJ, the Broadway musical based on the life of The King of Pop, is ready to offer you the chance to prove it.

The musical is holding open call auditions in Washington, D.C; Chicago, Detroit, Philadelphia, Atlanta, L.A. and New York City to find singers and dancers of all ages, including actors who'll play Michael at various stages of his career. Specifically, the producers are looking for boys to play Michael at age 10, and to play him from his late teens to age 30.

In addition to these cast members, Ephraim Sykes is the main star who'll portray Michael in the show, which will begin preview performances July 6 at New York's Neil Simon theater.

If you can't make it to the auditions, which start this Saturday in D.C., video submissions are also allowed. Chicago auditions will also be held on Saturday. Detroit and Philly casting calls will be held on Sunday, while auditions in Atlanta and New York will take place January 25. L.A. auditions are scheduled for February 1.

Visit MJTheMusical.com for all the details on where to go and at what time.

The show will feature Michael's hits, and a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize-winner Lynn Nottage. MJ opens August 13.

