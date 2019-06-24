Calm Down: Taylor Swift blocked by "Old Town Road" again

TAS Rights ManagementFor the second time, Taylor Swift has failed to cross "Old Town Road."

Taylor's new single "You Need to Calm Down" has debuted at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100. It's her 24th top 10-hit. As Billboard notes, only 12 artists have scored 24 or more top-10 entries. "Calm Down" also tops Billboard's Digital Song Sales chart, giving Taylor 17 number-ones on that tally, more than any other artist. That's the good news.

The bad news is that Taylor has once again been kept off the top spot by Lil Nas X's viral hit "Old Town Road," which holds at number one for an amazing 12th week. Back in April, her hit "ME!" also had to settle for number two behind "Old Town Road."

Taylor's in good company, though: Other artists who haven't been able to knock off "Old Town Road" include Shawn Mendes and the combined power of Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber.

