Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes surprise children's hospital with virtual visit

ABC/Image Group LACamila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are putting their quarantine time to good use by putting some smiles on kids’ faces.

The two surprised patients at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C. with a virtual visit Tuesday, chatting with some young fans individually and answering their questions.

“Kids are the light of this whole world!!!!!” Camila wrote on Instagram. “We hung out with some friends at the hospital in DC yesterday - thanks @ryanfoundation for bringing smiles to these kids, who are brave and spunky and warriors everyday!”

Camila also posted a series of photos and videos from the visit. In one clip, Camila and Shawn encourage a girl who is shy about singing. In another, a young fan asks Camila about her creative process, and in yet another, two young girls show off their dance moves.

Another video, posted by the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, shows a fan asking Camila how fun is it to be quarantined with Shawn.

“It’s the most fun,” Shawn answered for her, and she agreed. "He made broccoli eggs today,” she said. “Have you ever heard of broccoli eggs? It sounds terrible, but it tasted great."

As Camila previously revealed, Shawn has been teaching her guitar while in quarantine, while she's been teaching him Spanish.

