Camila Cabello celebrates 23rd birthday with Cinderella-themed party — and Shawn

Camila Cabello celebrated her 23rd birthday Tuesday with two wonderful things: a fabulous cake and her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes.

Camila spent the day in England, where she's filming her upcoming movie, Cinderella, and Irish actor Fra Fee, one of her co-stars, posted photos of her birthday party, held in Blackpool Tower, a tourist attraction in Blackpool, England.

Fee's pictures include a shot of himself posing with Camila and Shawn -- the latter of whom apparently flew in for the festivities -- as well as a picture of Camila blowing out the candles on a cake shaped like a pumpkin carriage, just like in the Cinderella story. There was also "Happy Birthday Camila" ice sculpture in the shape of a glass slipper.

Camila also posted her own photo, thanking fans for the birthday love and encouraging them to support her favorite charity, Save the Children.

"I wanna bring attention to one of the worst humanitarian crises happening in the world right now, in Syria," she writes. "950,000 people have been forced to flee their homes because of the violence in Idlib -- some with only the clothes on their backs. Most of them are children."

"Now, they’re living in displacement camps in freezing cold temperatures. families shouldn’t have to choose between dying from bombs or freezing cold temperatures," Camila continues. "Save the Children is working to provide displaced families with food, blankets and warmth. They are trying to keep kids families safe, but they need our help."

"It would mean the world to me if you would consider supporting Save the Children’s response to this humanitarian crisis," says Camila.

Happy birthday to this beautiful legend @Camila_Cabello ... 23 today... I mean... these kids... pic.twitter.com/POUTnicYJT — Fra Fee (@frafee) March 3, 2020

