Camila Cabello covers Lewis Capaldi's "Someone You Loved" for BBC's Live Lounge

Alexandra GavilletCamila Cabello is showing some love to Lewis Capaldi.

She delivered a raw and heartfelt cover of his current hit “Someone You Loved” for the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge on Wednesday – and Lewis was really impressed.

“SALES OF THIS SONG ARE ABOUT TO SKY ROCKET CAMILA YOU ARE INCREDIBLE I NEED TO TELL MY MUM AT ONCE #CamilaMadeMeAMilly,” he tweeted after seeing the video.

Camila's cover comes on the heels of Pink tweeting a thank-you to Lewis for recording "Someone You Loved," because she was using it to teach her daughter Willow how to sing harmony.

Camila also performed one of her latest songs, “Liar,” for the Live Lounge. Also on Wednesday, she announced she’ll be released another new song, “Cry for Me,” on Friday.

