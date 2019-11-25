Camila Cabello expresses love for Shawn Mendes after their AMA win

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LACamila Cabello and Shawn Mendes had a pretty awesome date night Sunday at the American Music Awards. The couple performed their steamy duet “Señorita,” then won the award for Collaboration of the Year.

Still feeling that post-awards show glow, Camila posted a message of gratitude for both Shawn and their fans Monday.

“i love u @shawnmendes thank u for being so there for me yesterday and every other day, u have the most caring and beautiful heart in the world !” Camila wrote. “thanks to all our fans for voting, we love and appreciate you guys so much and are so thankful for you.”

She accompanied the message with a series of photos of her and Shawn from the night, as well as a video clip of their win.

Shawn also expressed his thanks on Instagram and praised Camila, writing, “@amas thank you everyone thank you so much!! also @camila_cabello i admire you so much you unbelievable human being thank you for being you. we love u guys.”

