Camila Cabello gets award in London, hangs with Wills and Kate

Dennis Leupold

Dennis LeupoldCamila Cabello had a pretty good time in London recently. She received a prestigious award, and she got to hang out with royalty.

Camila's hit "Never Be the Same" was named Song of the Year at the BMI London Awards. The award honors the most-performed track -- meaning it was played the most -- by a British or European songwriter. No, Camila isn't British or European, but one of the co-writers on the song is.

Camila's win ended a three-year winning streak by Ed Sheeran, who picked up the honor in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

It's not clear if Camila actually attended the ceremony, but she was definitely in London because she got to visit Prince William and Kate Middleton, aka The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, at their home in Kensington Palace. They weren't just having tea, though: Camila helped the royal couple honor the finalists for the BBC Radio 1 Teen Hero Awards.

Radio 1’s Teen Awards honors top music, sports and entertainment awards, but it also recognizes the U.K.'s "unsung teenage heroes" for their courage and bravery, or for devoting themselves to helping others and making a difference in their communities.

'I was so honored to be invited to Kensington Palace to meet and celebrate this year’s Teen Hero finalists with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge,” Camila told the BBC in a statement. "Hearing the incredible things these Teen Heroes have done is so inspirational! Their passion and dedication to help others is amazing and they really blew me away!”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.