Camila Cabello joins All-In Challenge, tops 'Billboard' Pop Songs chart

ABC/Image Group LACamila Cabello has followed her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes, in joining the All-In Challenge, and the experience she's offering fans is similar to his.

On Instagram, Camila announced that to raise money for those in need, she's giving fans the opportunity to win a day on the set of her next music video. Not only will the winner get to meet Camila, they'll also learn the dance moves and choreography for the video along with Camila and make a cameo in the clip. Travel and hotel are included. You can enter with as little as a $10 donation.

All the proceeds from the sweepstakes go to Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry. Shawn's All-In experience also offers fans a day on the set of his video and a cameo in the clip.

In other Camila news, her latest hit, "My Oh My," featuring DaBaby, has hit #1 on Billboard's Pop Songs chart, which measures radio airplay. It's Camila's fifth single to top this particular chart, following "Señorita," "Never Be the Same," "Havana," and "Bad Things," her 2016 collaboration with Machine Gun Kelly.

Camila's 2016 single with Fifth Harmony, "Work from Home," also hit number one on that chart.

i’ve accepted the #ALLINCHALLENGE! let’s come together to help the people and families that are struggling during this time. let’s take care of one another. donate if u can, & u could be in my next music video & learn the choreography with me! love u guys https://t.co/35WSXWFu7t pic.twitter.com/iomWlGNRkZ — camila (@Camila_Cabello) May 2, 2020

