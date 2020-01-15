Camila Cabello, Jonas Brothers, Bonnie Raitt added to Grammys performers/presenters lineup

Michele Crowe/CBS

The Grammy lineup continues to expand.

Camila Cabello and Jonas Brothers have been added to the list of performers at this year's Grammy Awards, while Bonnie Raitt will be on hand as a presenter, saluting folk singer/songwriter John Prine, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award recipient this year. Bonnie's well-known recording of Prine's song "Angel from Montgomery" is considered the definitive version.

Camila is nominated with her boyfriend Shawn Mendes for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, for "Señorita." Jonas Brothers are up for Pop Duo/Group Performance, for "Sucker,"

In addition, iconic rap group Run-DMC will join Aerosmith onstage to perform their hit collaboration "Walk this Way," and legendary R&B singer Charlie Wilson -- former lead singer of The Gap Band -- also will perform. Since Grammy favorite Bruno Mars co-wrote and co-produced Charlie's new song, "Forever Valentine," there's a better-than-average chance that Bruno may be part of that performance.

Rising R&B star H.E.R., rapper Tyler, The Creator and Latin star Rosalía have also joined the performance lineup. Previously announced performers include Ariana Grande, Lizzo, Demi Lovato, Billie Eilish, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton.

The Grammy Awards, hosted by Alicia Keys, air live January 26 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.