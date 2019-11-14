Camila Cabello make TIME's 100 Next list: "I'm gonna be human and myself for this whole ride"

Scandebergs for TIMEYou've heard of the TIME 100 list of the most influential people in the world? Well, meet the TIME 100 Next list...featuring Camila Cabello.

The publication has spotlighted "100 rising stars who are shaping the future of business, entertainment, sports, politics, science, health and more." Why was Camila chosen? In an essay, Latin music superstar Alejandro Sanz writes, "In times like these, when noise can distort the purity of an artist’s message, Camila has managed to honor her story and her background in an authentic way with her pop music."

The Cuban-American pop superstar, who was born in Havana, tells TIME that she's concerned about the immigration controversies that are currently dominating the news.

"These people are running from danger in lot of cases and just trying to look out for their kids just like anybody would. The reason I'm outspoken about my family's story, is that I feel like people need to just humanize the issues," she explains.

As for her approach to fame, Camila explains, "With fans, I really just want to be as vulnerable and open as I can with them. I'm gonna be human and myself for this whole ride. I just try to look at it as me talking to a friend -- except there's lots [of them]!"

Camila's in good company on the TIME 100 Next list: It also includes include Crazy Rich Asians stars Henry Golding and Awkwafina, new SNL cast member Bowen Yang, YouTube star and TV host Lilly Singh, gymnast Aly Raisman, presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg, tennis star Coco Gauff, and actors Marsai Martin, Keke Palmer and Asia Kate Dillon.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.