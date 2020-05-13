Camila Cabello planning "fun little project" for fans

ABC/Image Group LACamila Cabello is creating something new for fans.

On her Instagram Stories, she posted a video of herself posing with a microphone and some guitars, and captioned it, "I'm so excited to show u guys what I've been working on! Fun little project I've been doing, you guys will see in the next couple weeks!"

Since she's been in quarantine with her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes, Camila has appeared on the One World: Together at Home special, topped the Billboard Pop Songs chart with "My Oh My," won a Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Award, and has seen the video for her duet with Shawn, "Señorita," hit one billion views on YouTube.

She and Shawn have also joined the All-In Challenge, offering fans the chance to appear in their next music videos in exchange for charitable donations. In addition, they've treated health care workers in Miami to Cuban sandwiches -- and of course, they've captured the paparazzi's attention with their daily walks.

It isn't all positive, though: Camila has had to postpone her tour in support of her album, Romance, and production on her big-screen debut, Cinderella, has been put on hiatus due to COVID-19.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.