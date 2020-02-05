Camila Cabello reveals she took a breather from social media.. and her dramatic new 'do!

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAIf you wondered why there was hardly any activity on Camila Cabello's Instagram account lately, the "Havana" singer revealed there was a real good reason for it.

Cabello, 22, returned from her self-imposed radio silence on Tuesday with a candid explanation... along with a radical new hairstyle.

In a post debuting her dramatic chin-length bob, the "Señorita" artist opens up about her much-needed mental health vacation.

"Hello!!!! usually when I take these breaks from social media, it’s cause I need some space or time away from it," reveals a cheerful Cabello. "I think it’s healthy to know when you need time for yourself- that’s been my biggest thing I’ve worked on this year so far is to listen to my intuition and what my mind and body need!!!!"

The Latin Grammy winner explained how she knows when it's time to step away for a bit by writing, "When I feel overwhelmed or overstimulated I’m like.... ok I need to give myself a little room to slow down."

Despite the social media hiatus, Cabello reveals that she managed to keep herself fairly busy, "I’m in London right now working on Cinderella and I’m having the time of my life TBH."

She also teased that the image she posted is actually a behind the scenes look "of a music video that’s coming out very very soon."

After catching everyone up, Camilla encouraged her fans to fill her in on everything going on in their "life" and "hearts" so she can "read some of the comments and reply."

However, fans might have to wait a bit to hear a response from her because, shortly after, Cabello posted video of her adorably "frolicking in a real life field."

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.