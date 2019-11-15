Camila Cabello sings about being saved by love on new track "Living Proof"

Epic/SYCOIt's no wonder Camila Cabello's new album is called Romance. "Living Proof," a new song released from the upcoming album is all about how much in love she is with...someone.

"THIS IS ONE OF MY FAVE SONGS I WROTE FOR THE ALBUM," Camila wrote on Instagram, quoting a line from the song's chorus: “There’s God in every move.... and you’re the living proof."

Camila also sings, "Like a choir singing 'Hallelujah'/When my body's crashin' right into you...Where did you come from, baby?/And were you sent to save me?"

Camila tweeted about this song back in February, when she wrote, "I showed my fam the songs I have so far last night, a unanimous favorite is a song called 'Living Proof.'" So, considering she and Shawn Mendes didn't start dating until July, the song probably isn't about him.

Romance is available for pre-order now; it's out on December 6.

In other Camila news, she's also showing off her new tattoo on Instagram. She got the word "it's a mystery" inked on her pinky, because it's part of a quote from one of her favorite films, Shakespeare in Love: "'Strangely enough, it all turns out well.' 'How?' 'I don’t know. It’s a mystery.'”

"Never thought I’d get a tattoo before, but I asked my mom to write to me a promise she’d want me to make to her that she thought I would need for the rest of my life," she explains.

"Long story short, it’s a pinky swear to her to remember, no matter what happens, everything is gonna turn out well. There’s no telling how, but it always does."





PREORDER FOR ROMANCE 🌹 IS LIVE NOW I JUST CANT WAIT 😭 LIVING PROOF IS OUT NOW & THIS IS ONE OF MY FAVE SONGS I WROTE FOR THE ALBUM 😫

- “There’s God in every move.... and you’re the living proof” ❤️ https://t.co/EAKG40Cuinhttps://t.co/f5Rpawr70Z pic.twitter.com/kGADE8pDJd — camila (@Camila_Cabello) November 15, 2019





Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.