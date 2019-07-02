Camila Cabello supports Taylor Swift as new Shawn Mendes duet "Señorita” sets records

Kevin Mazur/AMA2018/Getty Images For dcp

Kevin Mazur/AMA2018/Getty Images For dcpCamila Cabello toured with Taylor Swift last year, and now she's weighed in on Taylor's very public feud with Scooter Braun, who just bought her former record label and her entire back catalog.

"I don’t know a lot about what’s going on but I will say I really believe artists should own their own life’s work," Camila tweeted, along with a broken heart emoji.

That comment refers to Taylor's claim that she was not offered the opportunity to buy her master recordings, and is distraught that Braun now owns them and will control them.

Meanwhile, another one of Taylor's former opening acts, Shawn Mendes, has yet to comment publicly on the controversy and is being criticized online for not speaking out. But Shawn and Camila are kind of busy with their new duet "Señorita,” which is setting records.

The track -- the pair's second duet -- marked the biggest single-day debut of a male/female duet ever on Spotify, and became the second-fastest song in history to rack up 100 million streams on that platform, hitting the milestone in just 11 days.

In addition, the steamy video has notched 136 million views to date. The song debuted at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 as well.

"Just wanted to say a huge thank you so so much to you guys for supporting señorita, it’s been so fun to see your reactions," Camila wrote to her fans, adding that she and Shawn have been "sending each other the best memes lmao."

"But really, thanks so much for supporting it and playing it. love love love you," she concluded.

