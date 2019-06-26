Camila Cabello to be honored with Save the Children's Voice Award

Dennis Leupold

Dennis LeupoldCamila Cabello has a lot going on: In addition to her upcoming album, her forthcoming movie debut in Cinderella and her new duet with Shawn Mendes, she's about to receive a prestigious award.

Save the Children, the international humanitarian organization, will present Camila with its Voice Award, for her "extraordinary dedication to speaking up on behalf of the world’s most vulnerable children." She'll get the honor during the charity's Centennial Gala: Changing the World for Children, scheduled to take place September 12 in New York City.

Camila has been supporting Save the Children for three years. She launched a charity t-shirt campaign for them in 2016, and in 2018, she visited the charity's programs in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria and donated proceeds from her concert there to relief efforts.

Camila then became an ambassador for the organization, which describes her as "a leader of her generation in shaping the future of philanthropy."

Meanwhile, part two of Camila and Shawn's behind-the-scenes look at the making of their "Señorita" video has been released. Spoiler alert: Shawn wasn't really riding a motorcycle -- that was all green screen. Watch to the end to see Camila and Shawn screaming at the top of their lungs for no apparent reason.

