Camila Cabello to sing holiday classic on Kacey Musgraves' Amazon Prime Video holiday special

Dennis LeupoldCamila Cabello will be celebrating the start of the holiday season with award-winning country singer Kacey Musgraves.

Kacey, whose record Golden Hour was named Album of the Year at the Grammys earlier this year, is starring in her own Amazon Prime Video special called The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show, Deadline reports. Camila will be one of her musical guests.

In addition to Camila, the special, which starts streaming November 29, will include appearances by Fred Armisen, R&B star Leon Bridges, James Corden, alt-pop darling Lana Del Rey, actress Zooey Deschanel, Kendall Jenner, Aussie pop star Troye Sivan, and New York's Radio City Rockettes.

According to Deadline, The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show will be "equal parts heart-warming and cleverly absurd," and will serve as a "tribute to holiday specials of the past whilst also reinventing just what a Christmas special can be, with a magically modern twist."

Deadline quotes Kacey as saying, "Some truly brilliant comedic and musical guests are featured in the show — as well as my own grandma. My vision was to bring my old Christmas album to life visually and create a modern and fashionable, fresh take on a classic format. It’s a nostalgic, Wes Anderson-inspired reimagining of the holidays. It’s heartfelt, funny and, most of all, real.”

The soundtrack for The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show also arrives November 29 and features Camila singing the 1958 Brenda Lee classic, "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree."

Here's the track list, according to Deadline:

"Let It Snow" featuring James Corden

"Countdown" – Dialogue

"Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas"

"Getting Ready" – Dialogue

"Present Without a Bow" featuring Leon Bridges

"Making a List" – Dialogue

"Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree" featuring Camila Cabello

"(Not So) Silent Night" featuring Fred Armisen

"Christmas Makes Me Cry"

"Amp It Up, Dan" – Dialogue

"Christmas Fail" – Dialogue

"Mele Kalikimaka" featuring Zooey Deschanel

"Cookies" – Dialogue

"Glittery" featuring Troye Sivan

"I’ll Be Home" Intro – Dialogue

"I’ll Be Home for Christmas" Featuring Lana Del Rey

"NANA!" – Dialogue

"Ribbons and Bows" featuring the Radio City Rockettes

