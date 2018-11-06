Can Playing Tetris Help Ease Your Mind?

If you find yourself in a state of worry over one thing or another there’s something you can do to help try to ease your mind. Play Tetris.

The idea is if a person is engrossed in some sort of activity, the person can get into a mental state called “flow’ which can help ease anxiety.

A study published in a journal called Emotion looked at how people reacted when awaiting life-altering news. They found those who engaged in flow-inducing Tetris helped them cope better.

If Tetris or video games aren’t for you, any physical activity that grabs your attention and can help get you into flow will also provide relief.

Do you try to distract yourself when waiting on big news? How do you achieve flow?