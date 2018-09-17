Can Rollercoaster Rides Remove Kidney Stones?

Well, who knew there were health benefits to riding a rollercoaster?
If you suffer from kidney stones, rollercoasters might be the way to go. Research suggests that if you sit in the back of a moderate-intense rollercoaster, it will “shake things up” and make the passage of the stones a little easier.
Some people have tried riding the rollercoasters and said it worked! One person said they passed 3 stones after riding multiple rides at Disney World. Sitting in the last car of a ride has about a 64% kidney stone passage rate.
What are some unconventional medical methods that have worked for you for a health issue?

