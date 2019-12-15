Can Stevie Wonder Actually See?

Lionel Richie thinks so! He says – “I’m going to tell you something: I’ve been spending my whole life with him thinking he can see,” Richie said Wednesday on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

He told the story of Wonder inviting him out to the car one time to listen to a new song on tape. Wonder hops in the driver’s seat, cranks on the car, and starts driving.

Richie said it made him scream. Wonder’s response: “Got you, didn’t I?”

Do you know someone who doesn’t let their limitations stop them? How have they adapted?