Can The Rock Be The Terminator? 👍

The next big movie franchise for Dwayne Johnson? We might just see The Rock as The Terminator.

According to reports, Johnson is “being eyed to play a Terminator in an upcoming project” – although details are slim.

Johnson is already part of the Fast & Furious universe and is set to make his DCEU debut with Black Adam.

The last Terminator movie was the 2019 box office bomb Terminator: Dark Fate.

Would Johnson make a good Terminator? Can the Terminator franchise be revived, or is it dead in the water?