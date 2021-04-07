Can The Rock Be The Terminator? 👍

The next big movie franchise for Dwayne Johnson? We might just see The Rock as The Terminator.
According to reports, Johnson is “being eyed to play a Terminator in an upcoming project” – although details are slim.
Johnson is already part of the Fast & Furious universe and is set to make his DCEU debut with Black Adam.
The last Terminator movie was the 2019 box office bomb Terminator: Dark Fate.
Would Johnson make a good Terminator? Can the Terminator franchise be revived, or is it dead in the water?