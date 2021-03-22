Can You Go 24-Hours Without Any Screens?

A website called Reviews.org is going to pay someone $2,400 to go 24 hours without any screens or technology. They’ll also give you $200 to buy stuff in advance to keep you occupied for the day, like board games and art supplies. If you’re interested and you think you can SURVIVE, they’re taking applications through Friday, and they’ll announce the winner on Monday. Here’s the irony: To find out if you won, they say, quote, “We’ll be announcing the winner on our YouTube channel, so be sure to subscribe” . . .