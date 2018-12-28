Can You Hear Grover Drop An F-Bomb In This Clip?

The new Laurel vs Yanny audio illusion has hit the internet.

This time Sesame Street icon Grover is being accused of dropping an F-Bomb.

In a new viral video clip, Grover is seen having a discussion about “an excellent idea.”

Some watchers report hearing Grover dropping the explicit word while others have no idea what the fuss is about and agree that he is only discussing an “excellent idea.”

Do you hear the F-bomb or an “excellent idea?”