Can You Live Without Your Cellphone?

Do you spend mindless hours scrolling on your social feeds when you know you could be doing something much more productive? There’s help! Vitaminwater is willing to pay 1-lucky person $100,000 if he/she can make it an entire year without their smartphone! If the person only lasts 6-months, they’ll get $10,000. Whoever is selected for the competition gets a “call-only” phone and can still use a laptop or desktop. However, using someone else’s smartphone is a no-no. A lie detector test will be administered. Contest submissions are currently open and will end on January 8th. You can enter 4-times via Twitter or Instagram using the hashtags #nophoneforayear and #contest in the post.