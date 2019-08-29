Can You See Freddie Mercury In This Pork Chop?

A UK man claims to have seen the ghost Freddie Mercury – in a pork chop. Derek Simms of Blackpool, England says he was cooking dinner for his wife, who spotted the late Queen frontman’s likeness right away. Simms, who claims to be a “big fan” of Queen, says they took a couple of minutes to admire Freddie’s face, but “we were both hungry so I ended up eating it”. Can you spot the likeness? Ever see a celebrity face in your food?

Dad left stunned after spotting Freddie Mercury’s face in a pork chop – hmm 🤔 https://t.co/orobYS5rbD — The Sun (@TheSun) August 28, 2019