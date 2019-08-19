Can you take Pink's Internet challenge?

Andrew MacPherson

Andrew MacPhersonPink and her husband Carey Hart have had just about enough of the parent police shaming them non-stop for how they choose to raise their two children, Willow and Jameson. Pink's now essentially daring people to stop criticizing her and Carey...in the form of an Internet challenge.

On Sunday, she posted a photo of Willow sitting on Carey's lap, wrapped in a towel, having apparently just exited the pool, lake or ocean.

In the caption, she wrote, "I’d like to propose a worldwide internet challenge to anyone reading this today. Go ONE day without criticizing someone online. Let’s call it the MISS ME WITH THE BULLS*** CHALLENGE. And if it feels good, hey, why not go TWO DAYS. But let’s start with one for the overzealous out there."

Carey reposted the photo and wrote, "I think it’s a long shot, but I’m optimistic!!!"

While Pink has disabled the comments on her page, Carey has not. His commenters were largely supportive of the initiative, though someone turned the tables on him and slammed him for posting a photo of a guy at the gym -- with his face blacked out -- who was reading the paper while sitting on the calf press machine.

Carey had trashed the guy, writing, "This is a next level d**k move. This dude was posted up reading the newspapers on the work out equipment. And friends wonder why I hate public gyms."

"Maybe let's start with removing the photo of the guy at the gym," scolded a commenter. "Public criticism vs someone who's full story you don't know, is the worst type of criticism imo."

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.