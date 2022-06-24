Can you teach me how to dance? Don McLean releases dance remix of classic song “American Pie”

UMe/Capitol

As part of Don McLean‘s continuing 50th anniversary celebrations for his classic song “American Pie,” a special dance remix of the tune created by Australian electronic dance-music outfit L’Tric was released Friday via digital formats.

McLean was personally involved in making the remix, sharing his input and notes with L’Tric. The track features the singer/songwriter’s original vocals accompanied by a pulsing dance beat, hand claps and some modern electronic flourishes.

“American Pie” was originally released in October 1971 along with McLean’s studio album of the same name. The song spent four weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in early ’72.

L’Tric’s “American Pie” remix arrives between the new children’s book Don McLean’s American Pie: A Fable, which was published earlier this month, and the recently announced documentary The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s “American Pie,” which will premiere in theaters and on Paramount+ in July.

Meanwhile, McLean continues his American Pie 50th Anniversary Tour with a show Friday night in San Antonio, Texas.

