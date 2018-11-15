Can your pet do a cool trick? Enter them in the Talent Contest this Saturday at Paws In The Park in Jupiter!

It’s Paws in the Park time!

Join us this Saturday, November 17th from 11am-5pm at Carlin Park in Jupiter powered by Schumacher “Come Join the Family”.

This FREE Family and Pet event is open to the public and has activities for the whole family.

Splash Dogs dock jumping, pet photo booth, doggie lure racetrack, Pet Psychic Lisa Shaw, and tons of free gifts provided by of our sponsors!

Kids can enjoy the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital Family Zone, featuring some of the best bounce houses by Jupiter Bounce.

There will be great food!

Join the puppy pool party at the Alford Air Cool Zone!

Make sure to stop by the Schumacher come join the family Take Me Home Zone. Bring a new four-legged family member home for the holidays.

Live entertainment, beer, and fun.

Cutest Pet Costume Contest and Talent Contest presented by Chris Allen Realty!

For more information log on to pawsintheparksouthflorida.com